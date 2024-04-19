Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $953,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Schlumberger by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after buying an additional 7,158,943 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Schlumberger by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,835,000 after buying an additional 2,182,706 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,693,000 after buying an additional 2,085,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,020,000 after buying an additional 1,954,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $420,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,988,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,118,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

