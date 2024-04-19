Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $53.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $557.05. 12,189,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,395,945. The company has a market cap of $241.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $315.62 and a one year high of $639.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $605.77 and a 200 day moving average of $511.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

