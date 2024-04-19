Financial Symmetry Inc Acquires Shares of 53,887 Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Financial Symmetry Inc bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Financial Symmetry Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,198,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 170,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after buying an additional 50,507 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 396,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,349,000 after purchasing an additional 185,257 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 69,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

AVEM stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.41. The stock had a trading volume of 63,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,077. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $59.40.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

