FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Issued By Zacks Research

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $1.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,873,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,460,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,478,000 after purchasing an additional 42,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

See Also

