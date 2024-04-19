GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Gap Down to $35.94

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.94, but opened at $34.60. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF shares last traded at $35.21, with a volume of 3,303,564 shares.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Trading Down 6.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

