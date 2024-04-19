HF Advisory Group LLC Acquires 551 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 236,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 14,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

Chevron Trading Up 0.7 %

Chevron stock opened at $157.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.26 and a 200 day moving average of $151.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

