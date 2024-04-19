HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 92.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 45,307 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in HP were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in HP by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.