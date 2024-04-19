Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Infosys updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Infosys Stock Performance

INFY opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. Infosys has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 746,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Infosys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 87,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

