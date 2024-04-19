KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stake Boosted by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 94.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,897 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of KB Home worth $8,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 34,647 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $3,569,533.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,984,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $3,569,533.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,984,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,021 shares of company stock valued at $24,954,977 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KB Home stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $61.17. The stock had a trading volume of 814,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,844. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.73.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.11.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

