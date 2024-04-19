Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 87,663 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 149.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,663 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of YETI worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YETI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in YETI by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the second quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.32. The stock had a trading volume of 267,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,450. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.29.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.99 million. YETI had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YETI. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

