Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $6.29 Million Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,650 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,321 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of QCR worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in QCR by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 20,825 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in QCR by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QCR by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,231,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,702,000 after purchasing an additional 21,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

QCR Stock Performance

QCRH traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,905. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.80. The firm has a market cap of $948.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.95. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.14 and a 12 month high of $62.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

QCR Dividend Announcement

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.61. QCR had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $103.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.57 million. Analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCRH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of QCR from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of QCR from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at QCR

In other QCR news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 6,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $414,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,623. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 6,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $414,251.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,623. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

