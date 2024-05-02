Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after buying an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Chubb by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,235,000 after buying an additional 324,019 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 1,275.7% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 29,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $1,403,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $249.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $260.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.53.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,863 shares of company stock worth $28,007,307. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.