L7 Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.25 Million (LSD)

L7 (LSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. L7 has a market cap of $752,488.87 and approximately $2.25 million worth of L7 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, L7 has traded down 50.6% against the dollar. One L7 token can currently be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00003901 BTC on exchanges.

About L7

L7’s launch date was July 19th, 2023. L7’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000 tokens. L7’s official Twitter account is @l7_global. The official website for L7 is www.l7dex.finance.

L7 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “L7 (LSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. L7 has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 40,941,582 in circulation. The last known price of L7 is 2.45404704 USD and is up 4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,153,076.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.l7dex.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as L7 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire L7 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase L7 using one of the exchanges listed above.

