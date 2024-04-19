Ladder Capital (LADR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Ladder Capital to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $121.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ladder Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $10.32 on Friday. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 64.38, a quick ratio of 64.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ladder Capital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 113.58%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 46.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 18,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,681,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after purchasing an additional 321,502 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 12.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 255,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 27,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 28.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LADR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

