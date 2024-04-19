Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 44 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,370.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,567.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,522.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,825.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,813.85.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

