Mask Network (MASK) Price Down 26.1% Over Last 7 Days

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.49 or 0.00005373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a market cap of $335.38 million and $71.68 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,025,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

