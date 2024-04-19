Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Buys 796 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 79,600.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,557,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 34,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 17,133 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 850.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 40,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 36,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $237.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.46 and a 200 day moving average of $225.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $185.37 and a 12 month high of $248.69.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.