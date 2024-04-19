Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,008,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,099,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,967 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,225,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 452.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 993,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,915,000 after purchasing an additional 814,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,007,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $55.83 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $66.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.79.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1998 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.