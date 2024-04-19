OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on OPRX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.86.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.
