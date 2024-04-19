Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) had its price target increased by equities researchers at CIBC from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperformer” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $34.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,190. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.46. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 19.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

