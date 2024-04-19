Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.56. 5,119,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,613,635. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.60.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

