Robert W. Baird Lowers Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $436.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $440.00 to $436.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.01% from the company’s previous close.

ISRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.48.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $372.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.60. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

