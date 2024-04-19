SFE Investment Counsel Has $362,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $119.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.53. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

