Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.86.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,627,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,305,346.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $104,560.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 495,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,159.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,627,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,305,346.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 470,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,091. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Snap by 4.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

