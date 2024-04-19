Unicycive Therapeutics’ (UNCY) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

UNCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Down 5.6 %

UNCY opened at $1.09 on Monday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. The company has a market cap of $37.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.66.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Unicycive Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,984,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,985,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

