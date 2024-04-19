Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hasbro (HAS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) in the last few weeks:

4/18/2024 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $51.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – Hasbro was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/15/2024 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2024 – Hasbro was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/26/2024 – Hasbro had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2024 – Hasbro had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2024 – Hasbro was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/15/2024 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $58.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2024 – Hasbro had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Hasbro was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HAS opened at $54.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average of $51.20. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently -26.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Hasbro by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

