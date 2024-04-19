Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.96. The company had a trading volume of 596,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,173. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.64. The company has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

