Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Makes New $8.58 Million Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,578,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 7.7% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded down $9.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $483.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,871. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $368.39 and a 1-year high of $536.63. The company has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $517.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.15.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

