XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 943,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 254,158 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $82,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of XPO by 68.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in XPO by 12,894.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in XPO in the fourth quarter valued at $38,745,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in XPO in the first quarter valued at $34,825,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XPO by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XPO. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of XPO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.65.

XPO stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.19. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $130.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

