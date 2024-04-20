American Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UP. Knighthead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,365,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 19.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,103,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,911,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 243,922 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 8,413.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,069,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974,399 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 207,630 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $6.08.

Insider Activity at Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $2.47. The business had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 291.29% and a negative net margin of 38.89%.

In related news, insider Laura Heltebran sold 28,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $72,169.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,775.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

