Analyzing Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) and OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD)

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) and Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

OneMedNet has a beta of -0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioqual has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OneMedNet and Bioqual, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioqual 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of OneMedNet shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Bioqual shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OneMedNet and Bioqual’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneMedNet $1.02 million 14.08 -$23.20 million ($0.19) -3.17 Bioqual $62.66 million N/A $840,000.00 ($0.51) -147.06

Bioqual has higher revenue and earnings than OneMedNet. Bioqual is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneMedNet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OneMedNet and Bioqual’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMedNet N/A N/A -116.74% Bioqual -0.76% -1.22% -0.77%

Summary

OneMedNet beats Bioqual on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences. The company is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Bioqual

Bioqual, Inc. provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer. Its services also include sample processing, virus stock generation, quantitation of infectious virus, virus neutralization assays, hemagglutination inhibition assay, quantitative PCR, antigen and antibody ELISA detection assays, flow cytometry, lymphocyte proliferation, and other cell-based assays. In addition, the company provides animal research model related services. Bioqual, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

