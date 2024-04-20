Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) COO Sells $361,276.56 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $361,276.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,086.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Equitable Price Performance

Equitable stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $38.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.26.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,425,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $894,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Equitable by 791.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

