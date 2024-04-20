Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.70.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.
Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.87 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
