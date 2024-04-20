Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 57,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.87 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

