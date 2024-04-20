Barclays Boosts Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target to $136.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $111.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.86.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.84%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $1,035,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,813,908.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at $11,929,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,883 shares of company stock valued at $40,395,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $7,841,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,775,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 16,996 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,910,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,148,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

