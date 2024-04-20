Drive Shack (LON:DS) Lowered to “Hold” at Numis Securities

Numis Securities cut shares of Drive Shack (LON:DS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have GBX 415 ($5.17) price objective on the stock.
Drive Shack Stock Performance
Drive Shack Company Profile
Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.
