Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $335.48

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 335.48 ($4.18) and traded as high as GBX 361.20 ($4.50). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 358.20 ($4.46), with a volume of 697,567 shares trading hands.
Balfour Beatty Trading Down 0.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 847.62, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 356.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 335.78.
Balfour Beatty Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,857.14%.
Insider Transactions at Balfour Beatty
About Balfour Beatty
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services for infrastructure and buildings markets.
