Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $335.48

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 335.48 ($4.18) and traded as high as GBX 361.20 ($4.50). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 358.20 ($4.46), with a volume of 697,567 shares trading hands.

Balfour Beatty Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 847.62, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 356.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 335.78.

Balfour Beatty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,857.14%.

Insider Transactions at Balfour Beatty

About Balfour Beatty

In related news, insider Philip Harrison sold 30,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.76), for a total value of £117,988.34 ($146,879.55). Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services for infrastructure and buildings markets.

