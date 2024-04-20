CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in CSX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in CSX by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.34 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CSX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

