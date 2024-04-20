DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires 207,069 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 747.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,069 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $23,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $95.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,121,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,042,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.55. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.42.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.