Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Electromed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

NYSE ELMD opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.13. Electromed has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $124.77 million, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELMD. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Electromed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $916,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Electromed by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electromed by 0.3% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

