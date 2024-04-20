Hedera (HBAR) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 20th. During the last week, Hedera has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and $41.04 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0816 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00055132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00022847 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008901 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00013056 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,741,578,542 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,741,578,542.12389 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0811726 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 252 active market(s) with $51,790,415.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

