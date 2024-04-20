Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
HRX has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.
Héroux-Devtek Stock Down 0.5 %
Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.10. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of C$163.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$148.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.0745934 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Héroux-Devtek Company Profile
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.
