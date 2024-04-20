CIBC Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$28.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$28.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ERO. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Pi Financial cut Ero Copper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$25.88.

Ero Copper Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$27.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.47. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$15.72 and a 52-week high of C$32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of C$2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 21.71%. The company had revenue of C$158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.0165631 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

