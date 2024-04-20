HTLF Bank Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

HTLF Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $67.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $69.21.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at $17,883,756.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,979 shares of company stock worth $3,418,529. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.