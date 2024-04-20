Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after buying an additional 11,548,138 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20,526.5% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 3,313,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,792 shares during the period. Oakhurst Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,947 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,581,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,136,000 after purchasing an additional 971,319 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,995,000 after purchasing an additional 698,919 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $21.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

