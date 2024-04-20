Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $63.71 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $65.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

