Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 721 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of JBL traded down $10.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,269,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,140. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.48 and a 52-week high of $156.94.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,121,271.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,177 shares of company stock worth $13,678,039. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

