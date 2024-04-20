IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Raised to C$5.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.92.

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$5.05 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$2.71 and a twelve month high of C$5.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$405.19 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 4.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.0746963 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

