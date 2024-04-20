The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $425.00 Price Target at Citigroup

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $434.93.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $404.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.20. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $419.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 35.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,907 shares of company stock worth $13,950,851 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.5% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. FCG Investment Co raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 86.5% in the first quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.