Insider Selling: ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Insider Sells $928,000.00 in Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $928,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,647,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,288,308.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sarina Tanimoto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, March 22nd, Sarina Tanimoto sold 2,343 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $21,133.86.

On Thursday, March 14th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 444 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $3,996.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $890,977.56.

On Monday, February 26th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 700 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $6,307.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

SPRY stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.36 million, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.83. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $11.27.

Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 11th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARS Pharmaceuticals

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.