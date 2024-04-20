Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Sells $2,013,000.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jabil Trading Down 8.4 %

JBL opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.48 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.12.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. DMC Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 20,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 331,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,387,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

